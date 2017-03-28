Windows Insider Program Has Reached 10 Million Members

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

Windows Insider
Windows Insider

Recently in a LinkedIn post, Microsoft executive Yusuf Mehdi has revealed that Windows Insider program has reached a significant milestone of over 10 million members.

We have had one of these unbelievable experiences with our Windows 10 Insider program. We count over 10M Windows Insiders today, many of them fans, who test and use the latest build of Windows 10 on a daily basis. Their feedback comes fast and furious, they have a relentless bar of what they expect, but it so inspires our team and drives our very focus on a daily basis.

Microsoft started Windows Insider program in 2014 with the intention of accommodating only 250,000 testers. Famously, Microsoft opted to open the program up to anyone who wanted to take part just before launching.

In September 2015, Microsoft revealed that there are 7 million people participating in the program. Many users signed up to see how Windows 10 is shaping up and to get a free copy of OS. However, the growth has slowed quite a bit since then, partly due to the release of Windows 10 as a free upgrade.

Still, 10 million is not a small number considering the fact that Insider program is Microsoft’s way to get more for beta testers. And that success has even inspired Insider programs for other Microsoft properties, including Office, Skype, and Xbox.

Source

Help Us Grow

If you like this post, please share it with your friends.

You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format as long as you keep the links in the articles and provide a link back to this page.

Edward Ramamoorthy
I work in one of the top 10 tech company in India. In my spare time I write for PrimeInspiration.com

Subscribe to our mailing list

Follow:

Daily Newsletter

Google Plus

Follow Us


follow us in feedly
Follows Us On Feedly

RSS

RSS Feed RSS - All Posts

RSS Feed RSS - Apple

RSS Feed RSS - Gadgets

RSS Feed RSS - PC & Linux

RSS Feed RSS - Tech

RSS Feed RSS - Comments