Windows Insider Program Has Reached 10 Million Members

Recently in a LinkedIn post, Microsoft executive Yusuf Mehdi has revealed that Windows Insider program has reached a significant milestone of over 10 million members.

We have had one of these unbelievable experiences with our Windows 10 Insider program. We count over 10M Windows Insiders today, many of them fans, who test and use the latest build of Windows 10 on a daily basis. Their feedback comes fast and furious, they have a relentless bar of what they expect, but it so inspires our team and drives our very focus on a daily basis.

Microsoft started Windows Insider program in 2014 with the intention of accommodating only 250,000 testers. Famously, Microsoft opted to open the program up to anyone who wanted to take part just before launching.

In September 2015, Microsoft revealed that there are 7 million people participating in the program. Many users signed up to see how Windows 10 is shaping up and to get a free copy of OS. However, the growth has slowed quite a bit since then, partly due to the release of Windows 10 as a free upgrade.

Still, 10 million is not a small number considering the fact that Insider program is Microsoft’s way to get more for beta testers. And that success has even inspired Insider programs for other Microsoft properties, including Office, Skype, and Xbox.

Source