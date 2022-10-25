What makes PC games so good?

Mobile and console gaming are the go-to modes for gaming. However, PC games have immensely improved in the past few years due to their range of games and convenience, making them preferred. As a result, many gamers are shifting toward PC gaming as it gives them the freedom to mod their PCs.

Although there is no comparison between different gaming modes, PC gaming is the original and the first form of electronic gaming. Technological advancement and supporting equipment have made PC gaming more immersive and enhanced players' performance and gaming experience.

Before we get into the reasons that make PC games so good, let us talk about the integral components of PC gaming.

GPU is one of the vital elements in the PC that decides the visual quality of a game. A good GPU is a must if you are playing an action game, an arcade game, or any other category. It concentrates most of its power on rendering and simulating the game graphics. As a result, a powerful graphics card can make your games look better.

CPU is another integral part of PC gaming. Rather than a conventional CPU, a gaming PC must have a high-power processing unit to ensure the games operate smoothly.

RAM moves the data between a storage unit and all the components back and forth. As a result, powerful and high-storage RAM elevates the performance of a gaming PC like no other.

Reasons why PC gaming is so good

Highly customizable

The foremost and primary reason is that PCs are customizable. One drawback of mobile phones and consoles is that you may not add or remove components. However, to further improve the performance of a game or a device, you can easily modify a PC by adding a graphics card or SSD or upgrading the processor.

Better graphics

There is an argument about which has the better graphics, PCs or consoles. PCs are outperforming consoles in many aspects, and picture quality is one of them. It is because customization allows PC gamers to upgrade the graphics.

The primary reason for upgrading could be that game developers focus more on the graphics and detailing of a game. Because consoles come with default specifications, one may not do anything to improve the quality besides buying the newer version. In contrast, a PC can allow you to customize for better resolution.

Wide collection of games

Arguably, PC games never get old. Yes, you get hundreds of options to choose from for console and mobile gaming, but the collection of games may be incomparable to what the PC marketplace offers.

Many games are specific to PCs. Similarly, Steam is a renowned platform for buying and playing games. The variety of games is outstanding and can be offered at affordable prices. You can also play GTA, EA games, Call of Duty, and even casino games like Online slots real money.

Better compatibility

We all know console games often have a limited life. For example, the games you played on PS3 are incompatible with PS4 or PS5. Similar is the case with the Xbox series and mobile phones. The software updates can constrain games to be functional on newer versions while on PC; it can support many old or new games.

Multiplayer function

To play multiplayer games on consoles, you should remember that Xbox Live and PlayStation Network are paid services. However, several online games are free for PC gamers.

PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold memberships have annual subscriptions. This may seem like a small annual expense, but it adds up over time. Considerably, you can spend a similar amount on customizing and upgrading the PC for better results.

Better control

Gaming is more about control. If you cannot make appropriate moves, you may struggle and get eliminated or lose. On-screen controls in mobile gaming may not match the accuracy of console or PC gaming. These controls often offer limited maneuvering and make it harder to function.

In console gaming, you have controllers that offer better control and accuracy but may not be as accurate as a keyboard or a mouse. This is where PC gaming can elevate the experience. You have the freedom to buy a gaming mouse and a keyboard designed for this purpose. Therefore, using specialized equipment may enable you to see an improvement in your controls ultimately.

Appearance of PCs

With the option of modification, you can also change the appearance of your PC. There are many options in the market that you can apply to your PCs. For example, you can use lights and a custom water cooling system to maximize performance and make it look cool.

Bottom line

Arguably, PC gaming offers more options than console and mobile gaming. It is customizable and has a wide range of games. It may cost you initially, but building a PC upon your demands, in the long run, outperforms any console and saves you money.