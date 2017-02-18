Watch ISRO Launch A Record Breaking 104 Satellites In Orbit

Earlier this week, Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO launched 104 satellites into orbit from a single launch vehicle without a hitch. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle that carried 104 satellites into space was not only carrying expensive gadgets, it was also carrying a camera to document the deployment. Now, ISRO just published that video for us all to enjoy.

The short video shows us the launch and ascent of the rocket before showing off its efficient and seemingly flawless deployment of 104 satellites from a handful of countries, including the United States. Out of the 104 satellites, 96 came from United States, and 88 of those came from Earth imaging startup Planet.

The combined weight of all the satellites carried by Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) is around 3000lbs. The largest and the most massive of them is India’s own Cartosat-2, which weighs in at a whopping 1,574lbs. To put that in perspective, the combined weight of the other 103 satellites on board the launch vehicle weigh in at roughly 1,464lbs.

In the video, following the separation of the rocket boosters and the decoupling of the second and third stages of the rocket, you will notice one massive satellite break off, which is India’s Cartosat-2, followed by many smaller ones.

With this launch ISRO has deployed a total of 180 satellites. Record-breaking launches like this is only making India an appealing choice for many companies and nations who need a cheap and efficient way of sending their gadgets into space.