Troubleshooting MacBook Pro Battery Draining And Tips On How To Fix It

If your MacBook Pro is draining its battery too fast, here are some tips you can try.

Some of these tips include rebooting your system, resetting your SMC System Management Controller, and updating non-Mac App Store apps. If you follow the instructions, you should be able to get your battery back on track.

Checking Your MacBook Battery

If your Mac's battery seems to drain faster than it used to, there are a number of things you can do to fix it. These range from a simple reboot to using a third-party tool to track your battery's health.

The MacBook Pro's built-in battery monitor can help you keep tabs on its performance. There is also a free app called Coconut-Flavour's CoconutBattery that can show you the battery's state of charge.

The battery icon in the menu bar can show you which apps are the most power-hungry. You can also dim the display when you disconnect from your Mac to save on power.

Checking the battery health of your machine is important because it can extend the life of your device. To do this, you will want to find out the most reliable information about your battery, which can be found in the Power and System Information sections of the Mac menu.

Optimizing Your MacBook's Battery Life

If you want to improve your MacBook Pro's battery life, you can take advantage of a number of tips. These can be used to customize your settings and optimize your battery's performance.

Avoid Extreme Charging Or Discharging

You should avoid extreme charging or discharging. This will stress the lithium battery. Also, be aware of the effect of extreme temperatures and heat. Besides, the use of an external power source can also contribute to the draining of your battery.

Put Mac To Sleep When You Are Done

Another tip to increase your battery's life is to set the display to sleep when not in use. You can do this through the Energy Saver pane in System Preferences.

Minimize Usage Of Wi-Fi And Bluetooth

Similarly, you can minimize the use of Wi-Fi and disable Bluetooth. This will also reduce your energy usage. Moreover, you can also set the keyboard backlight to turn off when the computer is inactive.

Adjust Your Screen Brightness

Lastly, you can adjust your screen brightness. You can dim your display to make it less visible. You can set the brightness to a certain degree, or manually adjust it.

Alternatively, you can configure your system to automatically dim the screen when the battery runs out.

Updating Non-Mac App Store Apps

The main culprit is resource-hungry apps that consume a lot of your battery life.

You will need to make sure that you are using a battery that is in good condition. If you think yours is faulty, you can apply to Apple for a replacement. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to get a longer battery life on your MacBook.

Close Some Apps

You can try closing apps to improve your battery life. In the Activity Monitor, you can see the most active processes. If you see a lot of these, you should close them to keep your battery running for as long as possible.

Rebooting MacBook Pro After Installing Updates

When you restart your Mac, you may notice that your battery is draining fast.

Having a swollen MacBook battery can cause damage to your logic board, touchpad, and even your case. However, there are ways to fix the problem.

Update Your Software

Try to remove the peripheral devices connected to your Mac. Next, launch System Preferences and select Software Update. Check if the updated version of macOS has resolved the problem.

Reset your PRAM/NVRAM

If your battery is still draining quickly, resetting your PRAM/NVRAM can help. Also, make sure your hard disk is properly installed. If it is, you can check your system with Disk Utility.

Identify Apps That Using The Most RAM

The top-of-the-line macOS feature is the Activity Monitor, which can identify which apps use the most RAM and how much power they consume. If you have a newer model of Mac, you can even opt for High Power Mode.

Try Rebooting Your Mac

Whether you are experiencing a minor problem or a major issue, it is always best to reboot your Mac. This will help reduce the strain on your processor and battery.

If you have not restarted your Mac in a while, there is a good chance your computer has a major software or hardware problem. If you are not sure how to go about fixing it, visit your local Apple service center.

Gaming Normally Drains Battery

Using your MacBook for gaming does require a lot of power, which could lead to battery drainage.

If you are playing less intensive games that do not require too much processing power, then it will not affect your battery too much. If you are playing a game that requires more graphics and processing power, then it could cause your battery to drain more quickly than usual.

It is best to check the system requirements of the game you are playing on your Mac before starting. That way, you can make sure that it will not require too many resources from your computer and reduce unnecessary battery drainage.

You should also make sure that all other apps and programs are closed to maximize battery life. Additionally, you can look into purchasing external batteries or power banks that can be used while gaming on the Mac.

Doing so will help keep your battery level more consistent and reduce unnecessary battery drainage.

Resetting SMC System Management Controller

If your Mac is running sluggish or your battery is draining fast, you may be experiencing a problem with your SMC System Management Controller.

To fix this problem, you can perform an SMC reset. The SMC is a subsystem on your computer that controls power and fan functions, as well as ports and lights. It is an important part of your system.

Resetting the SMC on your Mac is safe and can fix issues such as unresponsive apps, heating, and battery problems. If you are unsure of how to do it, you can visit Apple's troubleshooting page. The SMC's functions are different for each type of Mac.

How To Reset SMC On Your Mac

To start an SMC Reset, you need to turn on your Mac. Then, hold down the power button for at least five seconds. This will release the electric energy stored in the SMC capacitors.

Once it is done, your MacBook should be able to charge again.

Conclusion

Troubleshooting MacBook Pro battery draining and tips on how to fix it can be a complicated process. However, if you follow the steps above, you should be able to easily identify the cause of your laptop's battery drain and find an effective solution to keep your device running optimally.

Make sure to regularly check for updates and delete any unnecessary apps or background programs that may be draining your battery life. Additionally, keep an eye on the laptop's temperature and do not allow it to become too hot.