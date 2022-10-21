Top 5 Game Releases of 2022

2022 is a massive year for the gaming industry, with some of the biggest games from the most beloved franchises being released for die-hard fans to enjoy. The list of new game releases this year is very long, so to make it easier for you, we have made a list of some of the most anticipated games that are going to be released. Nothing comes close to the fun of playing on BetMGM in New Jersey; however, if you are looking for some games to play at home, take a look below to see if any of these new releases sound appealing to you.

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2

First up on this list is Overwatch 2, which is the sequel to the hugely popular and successful game Overwatch from Blizzard. Overwatch 2 has the same gameplay style that fans of the first game loved but with new characters, maps, and a whole new campaign.

This game will be perfect for those that enjoyed the first game and even for those that are new to Overwatch. The online gameplay is very competitive, and nothing quite beats the feeling of defeating another team with your friends using your teamwork and skills to secure objectives and take the victory.

No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky

Have you ever wanted to explore the vast depths of space on a spaceship and discover what is really out there? Well, No Man's Sky allows you to do just this. The maps are randomly generated, so no two worlds are the same, and you can explore as far as the eye can see.

Come across a new planet and see what unusual creatures live there, picking up treasures and completing tasks along the way. You could get lost in this game all day, never getting bored as you constantly visit new parts of the universe on your little spaceship.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

If you are a fan of the Call of Duty franchise, then get ready for the latest release from Activision. Modern Warfare II is a reworked version of the hugely successful original game that was released back in 2009. Fans have been waiting for this moment for the longest time, and soon they will get to experience the game all over again with improved graphics, physics, and mechanics.

The multiplayer gameplay has new modes for players to enjoy as they fight on the battlefield. There are changes to gun leveling and attachments to keep players focused on creating the best loadout possible. In addition to this, changes have been made to allow players to lean out of vehicles as well as hijack them. This game is set to be another huge success for the Call of Duty franchise, so put the release date on your calendar and get ready to play it as soon as it comes out.

God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok

God of War is an action and adventure-style game where you fight mystical creatures as you follow a compelling storyline. The latest game, God of War Ragnarok, is set to be another huge success created by Sony Santa Monica. In this game, a father and son fight gods such as Freya and Thor using interactive mechanics and immersive gameplay.

The storyline is encapsulating, and the abilities are complex, so you never get bored pressing the same moves over and over again. The game takes skill to become competent in battle and is hugely rewarding once you master the characters fighting abilities.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

This list would not be complete without mentioning an up-and-coming MMORPG that will be released in 2022. Dragonflight is the latest expansion pack for the hugely popular game, World of Warcraft. The new expansion means new monsters to defeat and more leveling of your character so you can show off your power to your friends.

With this new version, there will be novel characters that you can play as well as new armor and items you can craft and upgrade. One of the most exciting parts of this expansion is the ability to use your very own dragon in your fights. You will also be able to fly on your dragon around the map, which sounds like a lot of fun in itself.