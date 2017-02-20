Tag Heuer May Soon Launch “Connected Modular”, A Fully Customizable Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatch

A recent report citing anonymous source, claims that TAG Heuer will soon launch “Connected Modular”, a fully customizable Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatch. The Connected Modular will be the successor to Tag Heuer’s Connected smartwatch and it will let you not only replace the straps, but the timepiece itself.

The Tag Connected Modular will feature fully customizable lugs complete with a choice of straps and clasps to swap at your convenience. In addition, a custom watch head allows you to swap in an automatic mechanical watch module on demand. This is a completely different move from the company’s current strategy, which gives you the ‘privilege’ of buying a mechanical equivalent to the Connected at the same price as your original watch after the warranty expires.

TAG Heuer considers the original TAG Connected a successful product citing strong initial sales that exceeded the original goal of moving 20,000 units of the expensive wearable. If the report is accurate, TAG will unveil the Modular on March 14th, or several weeks ahead of the already-announced May release for new hardware.

Tag Heuer plans to use its strength as a traditional watchmaker to offer variety of styles and wrist sizes found in the different markets its services. While there is no word on the pricing, we can expect it to have a premium price tag. Considering the modularity and already promised tech upgrades like brighter displays, GPS and payments, we can only long for and admire from afar.

