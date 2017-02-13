T-Mobile Brings Back “Tablet on Us” Offer, Gives Galaxy Tab E, G Pad X 8.0 For Free

T-Mobile has brought back its “Tablet on Us” promotion and is giving away Samsung Galaxy Tab E and LG G Pad X 8.0 for free. T-Mobile is making it simple for customers to avail this offer. Those who are interested in picking one up can head over to the carrier’s website or one of its retail locations in the United States and grab the tablet on the carrier’s Equipment Installment Plan. They then should put it on T-Mobile One or any mobile internet plan with at least 6GB of high-speed data.

Once that is done, T-Mobile is going to cover the full cost of the Galaxy Tab E after 24 monthly bill credits. This means customers get the tablet for free. In addition, the carrier says existing T-Mobile One customers can also add a tablet line for just $20 a month with AutoPay, which is going to get them unlimited mobile data.

Please remember that this is a limited time offer, so if you are interested and live in United States then you should not waste any time. To learn more about this offer and other like this, head to T-Mobile deals hub page.

Source