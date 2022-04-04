SEO vs PPC: The Common Differences Explained

The impact of the internet is undeniable. Most people use the internet to find businesses, research services, and buy products. In fact, 1.79 million people used the internet to buy something in 2020.

Receiving more online exposure is key to showcasing your products and services right where your target audience is. With that said, pay-per-click (PPC) and search engine optimization (SEO) are two of the most effective ways of improving online visibility. But, which alternative is better for businesses? Which option is more affordable and generates the highest ROI? In this article, we will dive into the SEO vs PPC to give you the best answer.

What Is SEO?

To first understand the importance of SEO, you should learn how search engines work. A search engine, like Google or Bing, is designed to provide search results for a query (or simply something you are searching for).

Google is the most well-known search engine in the world. It maintains its monopoly by providing the most accurate search results for any search term or keyword. This is where SEO comes into play. SEO is the process of ranking a website higher on Google's search engine result pages (SERPs). One of the benefits of SEO is that the higher a website ranks, the more exposure it will receive. For example, let us say that the keyword "Air Jordan 11s" receives 110,000 monthly searches. After conducting an SEO campaign, your website ranks at the top spot for this keyword.

This means that 110,000 will at least look at your website every month. Many of these people will go on to click on your website and buy a product. This is how SEO campaigns work. To learn more about SEO, check out this article for more information.

What Is PPC?

Much like SEO, PPC campaigns also are designed to draw attention to a website. But, PPC campaigns are not organic. You will have to pay a nominal amount every time someone clicks on your ad. Since you are paying a premium price, your ads will show up at the top of the SERPs. PPC campaigns can deliver immediate results, unlike an SEO campaign. But, the caveat is that you will pay for every click your ad receives, even if they do not result in a conversion (or sale).

Core Traits of an SEO Campaign

SEO campaigns are innately organic. Most of the time, you will be optimizing a website from the ground up. This means you will be doing:

Keyword research

Content creation

On-page and off-page SEO

Website audits

Blogging

SEO campaigns can take time to bear fruit. PPC campaigns do not require as much effort, but it is still a challenge to maintain.

Core Traits of a PPC Campaign

PPC campaigns require users to bid on keywords and create ads that feature them. Here is what you will be doing when working on your campaign:

Keyword research

Bidding

Ad creation

Ad monitoring

Once you create your ads, you will need to monitor them to make sure they are profitable, which is why investing in PPC services is in your best interest. PPC is a right-now investment while running an SEO campaign is playing the long game.

SEO vs PPC: The Final Verdict

When it comes to SEO vs PPC, there is no clear winner. SEO campaigns are a long-term investment in a website's profitability. PPC campaigns can help you achieve immediate online visibility for a price. Do you want to learn more helpful technology tips? If so, check out our blog for more relevant articles.