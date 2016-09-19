President Of Samsung Electronics America Addresses Note 7 Recall And Issues A Formal Apology

In a two and half a minute video released today by Samsung, President & COO of Samsung Electronics America, Tim Baxter, addresses Note 7 voluntary recall and issued a formal apology.

In the video, Tim Baxter admits that Samsung had failed to meet the standards of excellence that customers have come to expect and deserve. He also apologized for those who might have been personally affected by the exploding phones.

We apologize, especially to those of you who were personally affected by this. To those of you who love the Note, the most loyal customers in our Samsung family, we appreciate your passion and your patience. We take seriously our responsibility to address your concerns about safety.

In addition to apologizing, Baxter also reassured customers that the new/replacement Note 7 units are safe and the battery issues have been resolved. He also asks customers to return old Note 7 units for a new model. He further adds that about 130,000 have been exchanged or refunded already in U.S.

You can also visit http://www.samsung.com/us/note7recall and enter your phones IMEI number and you will be instantly notified if your device is in the bad batch. The Note 7 fiasco has caused Samsung some serious damage to its reputation and the company has taken a bit of a hit financially too. However, the way handled this issues in an open and transparent manner deserves some kudos.

