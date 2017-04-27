Pangu Team Demoes iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak, Will Soon Release It To Public

iPhone 7 - iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak

According to a recent report, Pangu Team, who is known for jailbreaking iOS 9 have allegedly demoed a jailbreak for iOS 10.3.1 at a tech conference in China.

While the demoed video was not available, an image shared on the Chinese social media website from the tech conference shows the Pangu jailbreak app working on an iPhone 7 that is running iOS 10.3.1. The image was apparently shared by a member of the Pangu team.

Rumors also suggest that the Pangu team is working with the developers of PP Assistant, and could release the iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak as early as next week.

Twitter user qwerty860320 has also shared a brief video that shows Cydia running on an iPhone. The text also seems to suggest that it was on an iPhone 7 running iOS 10.3.1. According to qwerty860320 the jailbreak will support all 64-bit devices, which means that the Pangu iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak will be compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 6s Plus iPhone 6s iPhone 6 Plus iPhone 6 iPhone 5s iPhone SE iPad Air 2 iPad Air iPad mini 4 iPad mini 3 iPad mini 2 iPad Pro iPod Touch 6G

The iOS 10.2 still remains the latest iOS version with a public Jailbreak tool available. It was jailbroken using the Yalu Jailbreak tool released by Luca Todesco. However, Apple had patched the exploits that were used by Yalu Jailbreak in iOS 10.2.1 which was released back in January.

While all the information on iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak are second-handed (Pangu Team has not confirmed the jailbreak), it is still good to hear that there is a working iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak, and it may be released soon.

Source: [1], [2]

