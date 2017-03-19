Overview Of Lock Screen And Security In Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge

The lock screen is an important feature in Android, and keeping it secure is important for all Android users. It is actually gotten easier with Lollipop and above, as many of the customization features have either been removed or placed elsewhere.

Here is an overview of all options you can find in the Lock screen and security section of the Settings screen in Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Options

Change the settings for securing the device and the SIM or USIM card. On the Settings screen, tap Lock screen and security.

The available options may vary depending on the screen lock method selected.

Screen lock type

Change the screen lock method.

Info and app shortcuts

Change settings for the items displayed on the locked screen.

Notifications on lock screen

Set whether or not to show notification content on the locked screen and select which notifications to display.

Secure lock settings

Change screen lock settings for the selected lock method.

Fingerprints

Register your fingerprint to the device to secure the device or sign in to your Samsung account. Refer to Fingerprint recognition for more information.

Find My Mobile

Activate or deactivate the Find My Mobile feature. Access the Find my mobile website (findmymobile.samsung.com) to track and control your lost or stolen device.

Unknown sources

Set the device to allow the installation of apps from unknown sources.

Protect encrypted data

Your device’s data is encrypted to prevent others from accessing it if the device is lost or stolen. To use your encrypted device, you must decrypt the device’s data every time you turn on the device. You can set whether your device’s data will be decrypted automatically or whether an unlock code is required. It is not possible to back up or restore data when it is encrypted. If you enter the unlock code incorrectly several times in a row and reach the attempt limit, your device will perform a factory data reset.

Encrypt SD card

Set the device to encrypt files on a memory card.

If you reset your device to the factory defaults with this setting enabled, the device will not be able to read your encrypted files. Disable this setting before resetting the device.