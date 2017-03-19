Overview Of Lock Screen And Security In Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge
The lock screen is an important feature in Android, and keeping it secure is important for all Android users. It is actually gotten easier with Lollipop and above, as many of the customization features have either been removed or placed elsewhere.
Here is an overview of all options you can find in the Lock screen and security section of the Settings screen in Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.
Options
Change the settings for securing the device and the SIM or USIM card. On the Settings screen, tap Lock screen and security.
Screen lock type
Change the screen lock method.
Info and app shortcuts
Change settings for the items displayed on the locked screen.
Notifications on lock screen
Set whether or not to show notification content on the locked screen and select which notifications to display.
Secure lock settings
Change screen lock settings for the selected lock method.
Fingerprints
Register your fingerprint to the device to secure the device or sign in to your Samsung account. Refer to Fingerprint recognition for more information.
Find My Mobile
Activate or deactivate the Find My Mobile feature. Access the Find my mobile website (findmymobile.samsung.com) to track and control your lost or stolen device.
Unknown sources
Set the device to allow the installation of apps from unknown sources.
Protect encrypted data
Your device’s data is encrypted to prevent others from accessing it if the device is lost or stolen. To use your encrypted device, you must decrypt the device’s data every time you turn on the device. You can set whether your device’s data will be decrypted automatically or whether an unlock code is required. It is not possible to back up or restore data when it is encrypted. If you enter the unlock code incorrectly several times in a row and reach the attempt limit, your device will perform a factory data reset.
Encrypt SD card
Set the device to encrypt files on a memory card.
