OnePlus X Goes Out Of Stock And Discontinued For Good

OnePlus has announced that its mid-range smartphone the OnePlus X is currently out of stock and it has no plans to replenish the stock.

Despite having a hyped release, the OnePlus 3 is received lot of criticism due to hardware issues. An unavoidable UK price hike followed this forcing the company to reconsider its strategy. Sadly, this leads to OnePlus X taking the fall.

The official store is now showing the device as out of stock. In addition, some Forum users, who have already ordered the handset, have also shared a rather troubling notice. The company has revealed that it does not intend to produce any more OnePlus X units for the time being. Apparently, the shortage in stock is so bad that OnePlus cannot even fulfill its existing orders. The company is currently offering a $10 coupon and a refund instead.

While the company has always released flagship grade smartphones, the OnePlus X was surprisingly a mid-tier device. This makes it an odd smartphone in OnePlus’ relatively small portfolio. Although the smartphone received great reviews from users and critics, the company has not revealed how it did in the market. However, considering the company is still selling OnePlus One, it might imply that the OnePlus X may have not sold as much, especially considering there is a better OnePlus 2 available.

Currently, we do not know whether the company has any plan to release a successor for the OnePlus X or nix that mid-range line entirely. In addition, we do hope that this will not affect current OnePlus X owners or their likelihood of getting support for their device.

