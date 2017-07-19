New Render Of Galaxy Note 8 Show A Big Top Bezel
The Internet is full of rumors and leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 handset, which shows all the possible design of the phablet as well as its dual-camera setup. However, a newly leaked image from a Chinese case maker shows a different front side of the Galaxy Note 8. In the image, the Galaxy Note 8 has a larger top bezel above the phone’s screen.
Most renders that were leaked before has shown a thin bezel above and below the screen of the Galaxy Note 8. However, the new image showcases a larger top bezel and a non-existent bottom bezel. We are not too sure about the authenticity of this image, but if this turns out to be true, then it means Samsung is moving away from a symmetrical design, just like Xiaomi.
Xiaomi moved the Mi Mix’s screen all the way to top, moving all the sensors and the front-facing camera to a larger than usual bottom bezel. However, due to the unusual placement of the front-facing camera, selfies get captured from an awkward angle. If Samsung goes with a larger top bezel, it would solve the problem related to the selfies.
