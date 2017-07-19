New Render Of Galaxy Note 8 Show A Big Top Bezel

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Render

The Internet is full of rumors and leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 handset, which shows all the possible design of the phablet as well as its dual-camera setup. However, a newly leaked image from a Chinese case maker shows a different front side of the Galaxy Note 8. In the image, the Galaxy Note 8 has a larger top bezel above the phone’s screen.

Most renders that were leaked before has shown a thin bezel above and below the screen of the Galaxy Note 8. However, the new image showcases a larger top bezel and a non-existent bottom bezel. We are not too sure about the authenticity of this image, but if this turns out to be true, then it means Samsung is moving away from a symmetrical design, just like Xiaomi.

Xiaomi moved the Mi Mix’s screen all the way to top, moving all the sensors and the front-facing camera to a larger than usual bottom bezel. However, due to the unusual placement of the front-facing camera, selfies get captured from an awkward angle. If Samsung goes with a larger top bezel, it would solve the problem related to the selfies.

Source

Help Us Grow If you like this post, please share it with your friends. You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format, as long as you keep the links in the articles or provide a link back to this page.