Life is Strange 2 is now available on Linux and Mac

Life is Strange 2 is a single-player, episodic graphic adventure video game developed by Dontnod Entertainment and published by Square Enix. “The award-winning Life is Strange series continues today on macOS and Linux with a stunning, five-part story of wonder, danger, power, and brotherhood,” said Feral Interactive.

The story of Life is Strange 2 puts you in the shoes of brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz, who are forced to run away from home after a tragic accident puts them at risk from the police. In order to escape, they decide to make their way back to their father’s hometown of Puerto Lobos in Mexico.

Everything already sounds like too much, especially as Sean, only 16 years old, has to take care of his younger brother, Daniel, in this cruel, unforgiving world. But then there are Daniel’s telekinetic powers to think of too, which can be hard to control. Indeed, it is a tale of brotherhood coupled with great action!

With the game now being available on Mac and Linux, here are the requirements.

macOS

Life is Strange 2 requires macOS 10.15 and is supported on the following Macs:

All 13″ MacBook Pros released since 2016

All 15″ MacBook Pros released since Late 2013 with a 2.3GHz i5 processor or better

Mid-2015 models with an AMD R9 M370X graphics card are not supported

All 13″ MacBook Airs released since 2018

All Mac minis released since 2018

All 21.5″ iMacs released since 2017

All 27″ iMacs released since Late 2014

Late 2013 models with a 2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 775M or 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 780M graphics card are also supported

Late 2012 models with a 2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 680M graphics card are also supported

All 27″ iMac Pros released since Late 2017

All Mac Pros released since Late 2013

Linux

Life is Strange 2 requires a 64-bit processor and operating system\u2028.

OS: Ubuntu 18.04 64-bit

Processor: 3.4GHz Intel Core i3-4130

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB or AMD Radeon R9 380 4GB

Storage: 42 GB available space

Additional Notes For Linux:

Requires Vulkan

NVIDIA requires 430.14 or newer drivers.

AMD requires Mesa 19.1.2 or newer.

Intel GPUs are not supported.

You can purchase Life is Strange 2 from the Feral Store for $39.99. The game is also available on sale in Steam.

