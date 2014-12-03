How To Use Nearby Devices On Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Learn how to use nearby devices on your Samsung Galaxy Note 4. Share your media files with 1nearby devices via Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, or Mobile Hotspot.

Note: If file sharing is enabled, other devices can access your data. Use this option with care.

From a Home screen, tap Apps icon > Settings > Nearby devices .

tap icon . Tap ON/OFF to enable Nearby devices.

to enable Nearby devices. Set the following options: Content to share: Select the content to share. Choices are: Videos, Photos, and Music. Allowed devices: Indicate the devices accessible to your device. Denied devices: Indicate devices not allowed access to your device. Download to: Allow downloading of data to your device or optional memory card (not included). Receive files from other devices: Warn if a device attempts to upload data to your device.



