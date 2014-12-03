How To Use Nearby Devices On Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Learn how to use nearby devices on your Samsung Galaxy Note 4. Share your media files with 1nearby devices via Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, or Mobile Hotspot.

Note: If file sharing is enabled, other devices can access your data. Use this option with care.

  • From a Home screen, tap Apps icon > Settings > Nearby devices.
  • Tap ON/OFF to enable Nearby devices.
  • Set the following options:
    • Content to share: Select the content to share. Choices are: Videos, Photos, and Music.
    • Allowed devices: Indicate the devices accessible to your device.
    • Denied devices: Indicate devices not allowed access to your device.
    • Download to: Allow downloading of data to your device or optional memory card (not included).
    • Receive files from other devices: Warn if a device attempts to upload data to your device.

Note: Refer for more information on Samsung Galaxy Note 4.

Amarnath Natarajan
I am a freelance programmer and tech enthusiast. In my spare time I contribute to this website.

  • StandUp

    Why won’t my Note 4 pick up my Note 5 with nearby device. It’s picking up 2 devices I don’t even know who the devices belong to in my own home on 3 acres so I know they’re in my house, but it won’t pick up my Note 5, my Note 5 picked up my Note 4 with no problems. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

