How To Use Nearby Devices On Samsung Galaxy Note 4
Learn how to use nearby devices on your Samsung Galaxy Note 4. Share your media files with 1nearby devices via Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, or Mobile Hotspot.
Note: If file sharing is enabled, other devices can access your data. Use this option with care.
- From a Home screen, tap Apps icon > Settings > Nearby devices.
- Tap ON/OFF to enable Nearby devices.
- Set the following options:
- Content to share: Select the content to share. Choices are: Videos, Photos, and Music.
- Allowed devices: Indicate the devices accessible to your device.
- Denied devices: Indicate devices not allowed access to your device.
- Download to: Allow downloading of data to your device or optional memory card (not included).
- Receive files from other devices: Warn if a device attempts to upload data to your device.
