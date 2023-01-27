How does technology help engage students in the Learning Process?

One of the keys to academic success is the ability to remain focused throughout a class. However, these days, it is becoming increasingly difficult for students to maintain their attention span for a long. While the rise of social media and other factors have been described as the reason behind reduced student engagement in the classroom, technology has also offered its solutions. So, whether you are a student or a teacher, you will want to read this article until the end as we cover 5 of the most effective ways technology has helped students engage in the learning process.

5 Ways Technology Helps Engage Students in the Learning Process

We are currently in a digital age. As a result, we are seeing many improvements in student's everyday life through technology. 5G communications and artificial intelligence are just some technology tools currently being used in the classroom. If you are looking to apply technologies to improve student engagement, this article is for you because today we will highlight and discuss 5 ways in which technology helps to engage students in the learning process.

Blog Posts As Class Assignments

Connecting Classrooms Around The World

Online Quizzes

Virtual/Augmented Reality Learning

Study Apps

1. Blog Posts As Class Assignments

It is no secret by now that social media is very popular with students. The average student spends about 4 hours a day on social media without feeling bored and stressed out. One way to use this positive energy to help students is by allowing them to submit class assignments as blog posts. The author, which in this case, is the student, is allowed to express themselves creatively. This will not only help with their writing skills, but also prepare them for a possible career as a blog writer.

2. Connecting Classrooms Around The World

If you are looking to teach your class about geography and different cultures, then consider connecting them with a course in one of these locations. Through the power of 5G communication, you can easily have clear video and audio calls. It would be a unique experience for the students, and much of what they learn would stick with them for a long time to come.

3. Online Quizzes

Humans are naturally competitive, so when you suggest an online quiz, you are likely to awaken the interest of most students. Modern teachers can use online tools to get their students more engaged in the learning process. The role of tech in online learning cannot be overstated - today, you can easily set and manage a quiz using apps from the Apple or Google Play Store and test your students online. Tests can be based on a class topic, or you can have them build their research ability and set a test based on general knowledge. This would be great when teaching history classes.

4. Virtual/Augmented Reality Learning

Sometimes, it can be very frustrating to listen to abstract teachings. This is why Virtual Reality (VR) technology has become very popular. While a VR headset can still be expensive, it offers a unique and thrilling learning experience to students that try it out. You can experience what it is like to visit a nuclear plant without any of the dangers.

Students can use these sorts of learning experiences to write great essays. However, if writing is not your strong suit, you can have experienced academic writers do it for you. LetsGradeIt is a website that contains free and unbiased reviews of many online writing companies on the internet today. Visiting their website will help you find the best services for your needs and teach you how to spot a good online writing company.

5. Study Apps

It can be hard to remember that a project deadline is just around the corner. Most students' lives are filled with so many activities that getting a balance can be hard. This is why study apps exist - to help students focus more on the learning process rather than everything in between. Apps such as Evernote make it easy to create notes in class and save web pages when reaching a topic. While some of these apps have premium plans, their free plans are still good. Teachers and students stand a lot to gain, so make sure to do some more research into the best study apps.

Student studying / Photo by Compare Fibre on Unsplash

In Conclusion

Technology is evolving daily, and we can see notable improvements it can bring to our daily lives. As students, it is important to get all your help available, including digital aid. In this article, we have discussed 5 of the best digital solutions that can help engage students in the learning process. Try some of these tools and transform your educational experience today.