Facebook Makes All Videos To Play With Sound On By Default

Videos on Facebook News Feeds has so far played with their sound muted. If you want audio, then you should unmute the video. However, this all changed with this week update. Now, videos on News Feed are played with their sound on by default.

While Facebook assures users that they have done testing with sound on by default with the social network’s News Feed. Facebook claims that during testing with sound on by default, they received positive feedback. However, the company says that they have included an option to turn off audio by default for users who preferred the old way.

For Android

Turning Facebook News Feed video’s audio off is relatively easy.

Just tap the Hamburger menu (button with three horizontal lines) -> App Settings .

(button with three horizontal lines) -> . Then flip the switch for “Videos in News Feed Start with Sound” so it reads “Off“.

For iPhone / iPad

iPhone and iPad users will find the setting to turn off sound by default in different place.

Tap the Hamburger menu (button with three horizontal lines) -> Settings -> Account Settings -> Sounds .

(button with three horizontal lines) -> -> -> . Finally flip the switch to turn “Videos in News Feed Start with Sound” to the “Off” position.

Facebook says that they want to assure all users that they can “control the volume of the videos you see as you scroll in News Feed with the sound settings of your mobile device”. While the ability to disable sound by default is good, I am not a fan of the change. If you have the latest Facebook installed in your device, please let us know your thoughts about this change in the comment section below.