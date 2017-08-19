Whitney Wolfe Reconnects Women with Powerful Bumble BFF App

Bumble BFF

Intimate connections are one of the most powerful forces in the world. When you think back on the most memorable moments of your life, you were likely surrounded by close friends, family members, and other loved ones. Walking down the aisle to say, “I do,” celebrating a promotion or taking in an incredible sunset on the beach just would not feel satisfying without someone you love by your side.

This is why millions of men and women have flocked to the Bumble app in search of romantic connections, and it is exactly why women are now enthusiastically embracing Bumble BFF. This newly released feature of the app is transforming the way women connect with one another in all phases of life. BFFs are not just for high school. They are now taking over the adult world.

How Many People Really “See” You?

Think about all the people you spend time with on a routine basis. This includes your colleagues, your boss, your friends, and perhaps your babysitter, yoga instructor, or running buddy. How many of those people truly know who you are, what you stand for, what you hope to gain from life and what heartaches you have endured in the past? If you are like many people striving for big goals in our modern world, the people with whom you share a sincere intimate connection are not the ones whom you spend the most time with or talk to routinely

Is it any wonder that more people feel lonely today than ever before? Research has shown that cases of self-reported loneliness have risen alongside rates of cancer, heart disease, and many other life-threatening illnesses. Even if you are surrounded by people most of the day, you may find yourself craving that deep intimacy that comes only with sincere friendships. In order to achieve complete happiness, you must surround yourself with people who “see” who you are at the core of your being rather than settling for people who know only your business mind or your attractive shell.

How to Reconnect with Bumble BFF

Whitney Wolfe earned the praise of women around the world by allowing women to make the first move when a potential connection was established through her Bumble app. Similar to how Tinder and other dating apps now work, Bumble allows users to browse pictures and profiles of people in their local area, swiping the screen to either select or dismiss each person from consideration. When two people both swipe their approval, a 24-hour window is opened during which the users may take the next step toward a dating relationship.

The BFF feature within Bumble works the same way, but it is dedicated to helping women connect with others who share their values and interests. This makes it fast and easy for women in all age groups and in various locations to find others who are interested in establishing true friendships. Technology may seem to drag us all further into our screens and away from real-world connections, but this app has the potential to turn the tide back toward intimate connections among women in daily life.

Ready to Find Your Friends?

You can download Bumble from your smartphone or tablet, and signing up for your free account is simple if you already have a Facebook account. Upload a recent photo, tell the world a little about who you are, and then go to the gear button at the top left-hand corner of your screen. Click on the “settings” tab, and then find the “show” section. Choose to show BFF, and you will instantly enter the friend-matching side of the app. Simply start browsing pictures and profiles to identify people in your local area who might make great friends. When you find someone who may make a great friend, swipe right over your screen.

As you get started with Bumble BFF, here are a few tips that will help make your experience more rewarding:

While you are likely craving sincere friendships with authentic people, approach this just as you would the dating app. Perhaps start out by meeting for coffee or taking an evening walk around your shared neighborhood. It is important to stay safe, and remember that not every app match is a real-world match, but your girls are out waiting for you.

Do not assume that your future BFF will share all of your interests or look just like you. One common interest can open the door to a lasting friendship, and your new friends might introduce you to hobbies and business interests that you do not even know exist right now.

Check your Bumble BFF account regularly because you are only given 24 hours to initiate contact and take the unknown into the friend zone.

If you are also using the dating app, pay close attention to the color-coded matches and messages. Your friend matches are displayed in green while your love matches appear in yellow.

If you do not have a circle of close friends who fill your natural need for deep social connections, Bumble BFF is waiting to reconnect you with the world of women. It does not matter where you are right now, how old you are, or what goals you are chasing. There are friends out there waiting to swipe right and say hello.

