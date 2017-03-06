T-Mobile Is Offering Free iPhone 7 If You Switch To Their Network

T-Mobile is running a new promotion for those who want to switch to their network. Now, users can get a an iPhone 7 for free or an iPhone 7 Plus for just $100 after trade-in and rebate for switching their network to T-Mobile. T-Mobile does point out that this is a limited time offer and that it’s open to all new and existing customers.

This new promotion is only available for those who switch carriers is only going to be available until March 16, 2017. Those who switch should bring over their number to T-Mobile and sign up for the carrier’s T-Mobile One plan. In addition, users should trade-in any qualifying smartphone to get a new iPhone on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan. Devices that are eligible are:

All memory variants and all colors of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

All memory variant and all colors of Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge, Galaxy S7 Active.

Customers get instant credit for your trade-in, and then, after registering online, they will get a prepaid MasterCard in the mail with their rebate, which you can apply to their remaining EIP balance. As this offer is good for up to 12 iPhone 7 devices, even big families and small businesses can take advantage of it.

This offer comes right on top of T-Mobile’s limited-time offer to give customers with at least 2 lines an additional line of service is absolutely free. Combined with the Un-carrier’s offer of two lines of T-Mobile ONE for $100, getting an extra line free means you can now get three lines of T-Mobile ONE for that same $100 a month with AutoPay.

To get your iPhone on the house after rebate, head in to any participating T-Mobile store. For more information on this offer, please visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/iphoneoffer. As always, be sure to read the fine print carefully before you decide to make the switch.

Source