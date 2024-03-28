Samsung Launches Enhanced AI Features with One UI 6.1 for Wider Range of Devices

Samsung Electronics has taken a leap forward in enhancing AI capabilities across its Galaxy device lineup with the announcement of the One UI 6.1 update. Scheduled to begin its rollout by the end of March, this update signifies Samsung’s endeavor to make sophisticated mobile AI features more widely available. This initiative includes extending these advancements to earlier models such as the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series.

The One UI 6.1 upgrade is packed with features that are set to redefine how users communicate, organize, and express creativity. With the introduction of Chat Assist, communication becomes more fluid and intuitive by allowing message tone adjustments and translations in 13 different languages. Live Translate and an Interpreter feature further break down language barriers, enabling real-time voice and text translations during phone calls and face-to-face interactions.

Samsung’s commitment to enriching productivity shines through with the integration of Galaxy AI into everyday tasks. Enhanced search capabilities with Circle to Search, note-taking optimization with Note Assist, and streamlined web browsing with Browsing Assist illustrate the depth of this update. Additionally, Transcript Assist offers a helping hand in transcribing and summarizing meeting recordings, demonstrating an acute understanding of modern workflow needs.

The realm of creativity also gets a boost with Generative Edit, empowering users to easily modify photos with AI support. Features like Edit Suggestion and Instant Slow-mo further amplify the quality of visual content, while AI-generated wallpapers invite users to personalize their devices uniquely.

The rollout of One UI 6.1 is anticipated to start with the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra as early as March 28, according to insights from Samsung aficionado Tarun Vats via Twitter/X. This move is part of Samsung’s broader vision to democratize access to cutting-edge AI features, making them accessible to a wider audience.

Attention to all Galaxy S23 users!



In China, One UI 6.1 officially rolls out starting March 28th as per the notification received today



Here's hoping it hits Asia and Europe too🤞🤞



Repost to show excitement#GalaxyS23 #OneUI #OneUI6 #GalaxyS23Ultra #OneUI6dot1 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/G7o33TjeBo — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) March 23, 2024

As Samsung unveils One UI 6.1, it reinforces its dedication to innovation and its vision of bringing advanced AI capabilities to the hands of more users globally. For additional information on this update and its features, please visit Samsung Newsroom.