HTC Desire 530 Launched In The US

HTC has launched the HTC Desire 530 in US and the device is available with prepaid or postpaid plans from T-Mobile and Verizon in Blue Lagoon, Sprinkle White, and Stratus White.

The Desire 530 is a basic smartphone targeting budget users. Its aesthetics and design are street-inspired and has a sporty-look. The device HTC Sense UI on top of Android 6.0, but HTC has not yet committed to upgrade the device to Android Nougat.

The handset will feature a 5-inch 720p display, a quad-core 1.1GHz Snapdragon 210 processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For camera, we are looking at an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chat. In addition, we have a 2200-mAh battery that gives up to 14 hours 3G talk time or up to 10 hours HD video playback.

While the device has nothing standing out in terms of feature, the design does look pretty fresh and funky, and certainly a nice departure from what we have come to expect from manufacturers these days. HTC is also focusing its marketing on the cameras and the design of the phone, which has a micro-splash effect on its polycarbonate body.

HTC Desire 530 is available on T-Mobile and Verizon in Blue Lagoon, Sprinkle White, and Stratus White. You can check out the network’s websites to see which colors they have available. If you are on a different network or do not want to be tied to any particular carrier, you can buy the unlocked version for $179 through HTC’s website later this month.

