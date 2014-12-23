HP Launches High-End Touchscreen Chromebook 14

HP quietly released a touch-friendly model that might just do the trick. The Chromebook 14 Touch touts a 14-inch FHD WLED backlit touchscreen with a 1,920*1,080 resolution; up from the 1,366*768 tally on the existing machine.

Even after doubling the RAM (from 2GB to 4GB) and storage space (32GB, up from 16GB), HP claims the new version will still last just over eight hours on a charge. And like this year’s regular Chromebook 14, NVIDIA’s Tegra K1 processor and Kepler GPU are still packed inside. As you might expect, the boost in specs comes with a price increase, as the new model hits your wallet for $440, and it only comes in white. If you’re not looking to get all grabby with a new laptop, the non-touch version is set at $300.

