How To Use Mail – iPhone 5S

Learn how to use mail on your iPhone 5s.

Make a favorite mailbox. Favorites appear at the top of the Mailboxes list. To add one, tap Edit while viewing the Mailboxes list. Tap Add Mailbox , then select the mailboxes to add. Youll also get push notifications for your favorite mailboxes.

See messages with attachments. The Attachments mailbox shows messages with attachments from all accounts. To add it, tap Edit while viewing the Mailboxes list.

Include attachments in your reply. When you reply to a message, attachments arent included. To include them, forward the message instead.

Use an attachment with another app. Touch and hold the attachment until a menu appears, then tap the app you want to open the attachment with.

Save a photo or video to your Camera Roll. Touch and hold the photo or video until a menu appears, then tap Camera Roll .

Delete, move, or mark multiple messages. While viewing a list of messages, tap Edit. Select some messages or tap Mark All, then choose an action. If you make a mistake, shake iPhone immediately to undo.

Organize your mail. Create mailboxes to organize your mail. Go to the mailbox list (if necessary), then tap Edit to make a new one, or rename or delete one. (Some built-in mailboxes cant be changed.) There are several smart mailboxes, such as Unread, that show messages from all your accounts. Tap the ones you want to use.

Recover a deleted message. Go to the accounts Trash mailbox, open the message, then tap Trashfolder icon and move the message. Or, if you just deleted it, shake iPhone to undo. To see deleted messages across all your accounts, add the Trash mailbox. To add it, tap Mailboxes, then tap Edit and select it from the list.

Archive instead of delete. Instead of deleting messages, you can archive them so theyre still around if you need them. Turn Archive Mailbox in Settings > Mail, Contacts, Calendars > account name > Account > Advanced. To delete a message instead of archiving it, touch and hold Bin icon , then tap Delete.

Deal with a message without opening it. Swipe left on a message, then tap Delete or Archive. Or tap More to move, forward, reply, flag, or move it to the Junk folder.