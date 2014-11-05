How To Use Bluetooth - Samsung Galaxy Alpha

Learn how to use Bluetooth on your Samsung Galaxy Alpha. Bluetooth creates a direct wireless connection between two devices over short distances. Use Bluetooth to exchange data or media files with other devices.

Pairing with other Bluetooth devices

On the Apps screen, tap Settings > Bluetooth, tap the Bluetooth switch to activate it, and then tap Scan. The detected devices are listed. To set the device as visible to other devices, tap the device name.

screen, tap tap the switch to activate it, and then tap Select a device to pair with. If your device has paired with the device before, tap the device name without confirming the auto-generated passkey. If the device you want to pair with is not in the list, request that the device turns on its visibility option.

Accept the Bluetooth authorization request on both devices to confirm.

Sending and receiving data

Many apps support data transfer via Bluetooth. You can share data, such as contacts or media files, with other Bluetooth devices. The following actions are an example of sending an image to another device.

Sending an image

On the Apps screen, tap Gallery.

screen, tap Select an image.

Tap Share icon > Bluetooth, and then select a device to transfer the image to. If the device you want to pair with is not in the list, request that the device turns on its visibility option. Or, set your device as visible to other devices.

icon and then select a device to transfer the image to. If the device you want to pair with is not in the list, request that the device turns on its visibility option. Or, set your device as visible to other devices. Accept the Bluetooth authorization request on the other device.

Receiving an image

When another device sends you an image, accept the Bluetooth authorization request. The received image is saved in the Gallery > Download folder.

Unpairing Bluetooth devices

On the Apps screen, tap Settings > Bluetooth. The device displays the paired devices in the list.

screen, tap The device displays the paired devices in the list. Tap Setting icon next to the devices name to unpair

icon next to the devices name to unpair Tap Unpair.

Bluetooth Settings

Activate the Bluetooth feature to exchange information over short distances.

On the Settings screen, tap Bluetooth, and then tap the Bluetooth switch to activate it.

screen, tap and then tap the switch to it. To use more options, tap Menu icon, Visibility timeout: Set duration that the device is visible. Received files: View received files via Bluetooth. Rename device: Change the device name.



Click here to know more on “Samsung Galaxy Alpha”.

Help Us Grow If you like this post, please share it with your friends. You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format, as long as you keep the links in the articles or provide a link back to this page.