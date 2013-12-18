How To Use Bluetooth Devices – iPhone 5s

Learn how to use Bluetooth devices on your iPhone 5s. You can use Bluetooth devices with iPhone, including headsets, car kits, stereo headphones, or an Apple Wireless Keyboard. For supported Bluetooth profiles, see Apple Support.

Note: For important information about avoiding hearing loss and avoiding distraction while driving.

Note: The use of certain accessories with iPhone may affect wireless performance. Not all iPod and iPad accessories are fully compatible with iPhone. Turning on airplane mode may eliminate audio interference between iPhone and an accessory. Reorienting or relocating iPhone and the connected accessory may improve wireless performance.