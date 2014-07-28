Prime Inspiration

How To Block – Nokia Lumia 630

Learn how to block on your Nokia Lumia 630. Getting unwanted calls or text messages? Block them with the call+SMS filter app.

  • On the start screen, swipe down from the top of the screen, and tap ALL SETTINGS > call+SMSfilter.
  • Switch Block calls+SMS to On icon.
  • To add a phone number to your blocked numbers list, on the start screen, tap Call icon, swipe to history, tap and hold the caller you want to block, and tap block number….
  • You can also add numbers to your blocked numbers list from text messages.

Check which numbers are blocked

  • Tap blocked numbers.

Get notifications about blocked calls or messages

  • Tap advanced, and switch Notifications to On icon.

  • Ramesh

    We cannot proceed with the Step 1 itself. For instance, I have tried to follow the steps, howerver, there is no ‘block number…’ option on holding the caller that i want to block.
    There is no way to block the numbers in Nokia Lumia 630.

    • Before you can block a numeber,
      On the start screen, swipe down from the top of the screen, and tap ALL SETTINGS > call+SMSfilter.
      Switch Block calls+SMS to On icon.

      • dave quinn

        Thanks, worked perfectly on 2 SMS numbers that have been annoying me, now blocked!

