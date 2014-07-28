How To Block – Nokia Lumia 630
Learn how to block on your Nokia Lumia 630. Getting unwanted calls or text messages? Block them with the call+SMS filter app.
- On the start screen, swipe down from the top of the screen, and tap ALL SETTINGS > call+SMSfilter.
- Switch Block calls+SMS to On icon.
- To add a phone number to your blocked numbers list, on the start screen, tap Call icon, swipe to history, tap and hold the caller you want to block, and tap block number….
- You can also add numbers to your blocked numbers list from text messages.
Check which numbers are blocked
- Tap blocked numbers.
Get notifications about blocked calls or messages
- Tap advanced, and switch Notifications to On icon.
