Five Ways that NetSuite Can Supercharge Your Small Business

When you run a small business, it is crucial that you have lean, scalable processes that improve efficiency but do not add unnecessary costs. Your overhead is everything when you are working with a lower budget. This is why so many businesses turn to NetSuite, an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software that allows them to integrate all of their operations into one simple, easy-to-use software.

There are thousands of benefits to NetSuite for entrepreneurs, whether they are first-timers or have worked in the small business space for decades; however, these are the most crucial pros you need to know right away.

NetSuite streamlines your processes

Lean business planning is all about maximizing productivity while reducing waste; it is a crucial element of building any small business, as you have much less to work with than your larger competitors. Rather than using different applications for accounting, sales tracking, customer relationship management, and inventory management, you can access all of this through NetSuite with an easy-to-use interface. This provides the added benefit of making it much easier to onboard new employees, as they only need to learn one application.

You can also be assured that your information is safe, as NetSuite's vast experience in data security gives them an advantage over smaller, less established companies. The more vendors you use, the more vulnerable you will be to data breaches. This is why it is so valuable to rely on only one highly qualified provider using the highest standards in data encryption.

You can customize it to exactly suit your needs.

NetSuite suits your business because it can be customized to match just what you require and nothing you do not. For example, if you are an e-commerce business and need to track online orders while maintaining great relationships with vendors, NetSuite can do this; if you are a private medical practice and require it to integrate with electronic records management, this is absolutely possible too.

An experienced NetSuite vendor like GSI can learn more about your goals as an organization and help you set up the software to meet your specifications with little hassle.

It offers endless automation.

When you are a small business owner, it feels like you have to be in 30 places at once; everything requires your attention, whether that is a new client or a low stock of one product. Thankfully, NetSuite allows you to automate a large chunk of your processes, meaning that you can instead spend your time reviewing the results and making plans for the future. Order processing, inventory management, and financial reports are all easy to access at the touch of a button. This allows your employees and yourself to focus on more pressing tasks, such as building customer relationships and coming up with strategies for future goals.

Cloud-based software reduces IT expenses.

Physical infrastructure is expensive; buying servers and housing them can take up quite a lot of space and budget, which is in short supply for a small business. Thankfully, NetSuite is entirely cloud-based; they store everything for you, making it much more cost-effective.

Its subscription-based model also means that you only pay for the services that you require and nothing else. If you try out one of their services and find that it is not adding as much value as you expected, you can easily customize your subscription to remove that service while still enjoying the benefits of everything else. With other software, you buy all of it and then use only half of it, meaning that you are wasting money on all the features that you do not actually need. You will never run into this problem with NetSuite, as you are only subscribing to those features that are most relevant to your business.

Mobility Is Baked In

Maybe you have to meet with a new client or head off to a business conference, leaving your company in the hands of experienced management. This can give many business owners a bit of anxiety, as being away from all their processes can mean they are unable to help should something go wrong.

Thankfully, cloud-based software can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection, so you are always hooked on what is happening back at the office. If you get an urgent phone call about an issue while you are in the middle of a lunch meeting, you can quickly duck out, pull out your tablet, and take a look at the NetSuite dashboard to troubleshoot solutions. This not only gives you peace of mind, but it also improves your productivity, as you can work from anywhere.

Final Words

Your business is everything to you; it is your life's work and your greatest motivation. This means you want to utilize the best software possible to handle everything your business needs, whether procurement or client management, without paying an arm and a leg. NetSuite allows you access to world-class applications at a convenient, subscription-based price, meaning you only pay for what you require and nothing you do not. Furthermore, it can be fully customized to exactly match your business's requirements. It is clear that to get a leg up on the competition, you require the best Enterprise Resource Planning software possible, and that is NetSuite.