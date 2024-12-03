Apple Vision Pro, Set to Launch in Taiwan on December 17

Apple has announced that its Vision Pro headset will hit the shelves in Taiwan on Tuesday, December 17. You can start pre-ordering it this Thursday, December 5, at 9:00 a.m.

The Vision Pro page on Apple’s Taiwan website highlights the pre-order timeline, launch date, and all the juicy details about this high-end headset. The online Apple Store in Taiwan already has a purchasing section where you can check out pricing, storage options, and ZEISS optical inserts.

In Taipei, Apple’s two retail stores will offer 30-minute demo sessions for the Vision Pro headset. More info on these demos will be available once pre-orders kick off.

Taiwan will be the thirteenth region to get the Vision Pro. After its initial launch in the U.S. in February, the headset expanded to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore in June and July. Recently, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates were added to the list just a few weeks ago.