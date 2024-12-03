Prime Inspiration

Apple Vision Pro, Set to Launch in Taiwan on December 17

by

Raja Rajan
in
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro

Apple has announced that its Vision Pro headset will hit the shelves in Taiwan on Tuesday, December 17. You can start pre-ordering it this Thursday, December 5, at 9:00 a.m.

The Vision Pro page on Apple’s Taiwan website highlights the pre-order timeline, launch date, and all the juicy details about this high-end headset. The online Apple Store in Taiwan already has a purchasing section where you can check out pricing, storage options, and ZEISS optical inserts.

In Taipei, Apple’s two retail stores will offer 30-minute demo sessions for the Vision Pro headset. More info on these demos will be available once pre-orders kick off.

Taiwan will be the thirteenth region to get the Vision Pro. After its initial launch in the U.S. in February, the headset expanded to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore in June and July. Recently, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates were added to the list just a few weeks ago.

Tags:

, , ,
Raja Rajan Avatar
Raja Rajan
Raja has been obsessed with technology and Cricket for as long as he can remember. Nowadays, he works as a freelance developer and writer for PrimeInspiration.com

Help Us Grow

If you like this post, please share it with your friends.

You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format, as long as you keep the links in the article or provide a link back to this page.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Privacy Settings

Privacy & Cookie Overview

Our website uses cookies to provide you with the best user experience possible. These cookies are stored in your browser and perform essential functions such as recognizing you when you return to our website, as well as helping us to understand which sections of the website you find most useful and engaging.

To learn more, you can read our Privacy & Cookie Policy or reach out through our Contact form.

Strictly Necessary Cookies

Strictly Necessary Cookies must always be enabled to ensure the proper functioning of this website and to allow us to provide you with excellent service. These cookies are also essential for saving your cookie preferences.

Google Adsense

We use Google AdSense to keep this site free by displaying relevant ads. AdSense requires essential cookies that cannot be disabled, but you can manage other cookies. We respect your privacy and provide options to control non-essential cookies.

For more details on how Google handles your data, visit Google's Data Usage Policy. Please review our Privacy Policy for more information on how we protect your data.

AddToAny

We use AddToAny for social sharing. It doesn’t store cookies, ensuring a privacy-friendly experience. AddToAny complies with GDPR and CCPA by default.

For more, see their Privacy Policy.

OneSignal

We use OneSignal to send notifications to users who opt in. OneSignal complies with GDPR and is certified under the EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield frameworks.

For more, see their Privacy Policy.

3rd Party Cookies

This website utilizes third-party cookies, which can enhance your experience and support our ongoing efforts to improve our services.

Google Analytics

We use Google Analytics to collect anonymous data, such as visitor numbers and popular pages, to improve user experience and site performance. Keeping this cookie enabled helps us refine the site based on visitor activity.

For more information, see Google’s Privacy Policy.

Discover more from Prime Inspiration

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading