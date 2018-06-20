Apple Pay comes to Poland with support for 8 regional banks

Apple Pay

According to recent reports, Apple Pay is now available in Poland with support from eight local banks. Apple has also updated its regional website to advertise the availability of the new payment option. You can start using the service by adding supported credit and debit cards inside the Wallet app on your iPhone.

Currently, a total of eight banks are providing support for the service, including BGZ BNP Paribas, Bank Zachodni WBK, Alior Bank, Raiffeisen Polbank, Nest Bank, mBank, Bank Pekao and Getin Bank. However, some unconfirmed reports claim that more banks will be added in September, including PKO BP, Poland’s largest retail bank.

Beyond supporting banks, Apple’s website fails to provide a breakdown of retail stores that accept the payments platform. The company typically gathers a short catalog of large vendors and popular regional chains in a bid to goose adoption, though such a list was not made immediately available for Poland.

Apple CEO Tim Cook first promised to expand Apple Pay to Poland during Apple’s earnings call covering the second fiscal quarter of 2018. At the time, he also said Apple Pay would come to Ukraine and Norway, with the payments service yet to launch in the latter country.

In May, Apple added support for its mobile payment service in Ukraine. The company has also been aggressively adding support for more banks in the United States, and several other countries.

Since its launch in 2014 Apple Pay has expanded to 23 countries around the world, including United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, Hong Kong, France, Russia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, Ireland, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, UAE, Brazil, Ukraine and now in Poland. Norway is next on the list of expected rollouts, though a firm launch date has yet to be announced.

Apple Pay in stores is available on the iPhone 6 and later, iPads with Touch ID, the MacBook Pros with Touch Bar and all Apple Watch models. With iPhone and Apple Watch, you are able to make contactless payments in-store in addition to online and in-apps. With iPads and MacBook Pros, you are able to use the service online in addition to supported apps.

