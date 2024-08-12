Apple Maps Expands Browser Support to Firefox and Edge for Mac

In a move that expands accessibility, Apple Maps has extended its web-based support to include two additional browsers: Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge for Mac. This update, made available on Friday, comes shortly after the initial beta release of Apple Maps on the web, which was previously limited to Safari, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge for Windows.

This expansion marks a significant step for Apple Maps, as it opens up the service to a broader audience, particularly those who prefer using Firefox or Edge on their Apple devices. Previously, users attempting to access Apple Maps via these browsers would encounter compatibility issues. With this update, Apple Maps now supports these popular browsers across both Mac and Windows platforms, ensuring a seamless experience regardless of the user’s browser choice.

However, it is important to note that the Apple Maps web app is not available for iPhone devices. Apple has specifically restricted this feature, encouraging iPhone users to utilize the native Maps app instead. This decision underscores Apple’s focus on providing an optimized, integrated experience for its mobile users, relying on the capabilities of the native app rather than web-based alternatives.

The web version of Apple Maps offers many of the features familiar to users of the app, such as driving and walking directions, place information, photos, ratings, and even the ability to order food directly from a Maps place card. Apple has also indicated that more features, including the “Look Around” option, are expected to roll out in the coming months. Currently, the web version is available only in English, but Apple plans to introduce support for additional languages and platforms in the near future.

This development highlights Apple’s commitment to broadening the accessibility of its services beyond its own ecosystem, potentially challenging other web-based mapping services like Google Maps. For users who rely on non-Safari browsers, this update brings a welcome flexibility to their browsing and navigation experience on Apple devices.

