Amazon Alexa Coming To Apple iPhone

Amazon has announced that it is bringing its Amazon Alexa voice assistant to the iPhone. Currently, Amazon is rolling out an update to its iOS app that will give you the opportunity to use Alexa on your iOS device.

Chatting with Alexa will be as simple as launching the Amazon app and tapping the microphone that rests alongside the search bar. You can use Alexa to do your shopping and stream books from your Kindle library or music from Amazon Music Unlimited, Prime Music, or purchased music.

For example, You can use Alexa to play music and audio books, ask Alexa questions, check the news, and use Alexa’s vast library of skills to control your connected devices and interface with third-party apps.

Amazon Prime members can stream playlists, stations, and over two million songs for free.

Alexa can answer a variety of questions about people, geography, dates, music, sports, and more. It can also spell, define words, complete conversions, and make simple calculations.

If you have smart home gadgets, it is going to be great having Siri and Alexa together on one device. Chances are if your connected home product does not have HomeKit compatibility, it has Alexa compatibility.

The current update will bring Amazon Alexa to the main Amazon app in the US and Amazon has said that it will be rolled out to all users by next week, you can find out more details over at Amazon at the link below.

