The Rise In Mobile Gaming Devices: Greatest Releases of 2019

Mobile gaming has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, with thousands of apps, games, browser-based epics and more being released into the market. However, with the increasing demand for the top technology, the demand for tougher, more high-spec devices that can handle it is increasing every day. We are taking a look at the rise in mobile gaming, below.

Why Is Mobile Gaming So Popular?

While consoles and PC have certainly ruled the proverbial roost over the past couple of decades, more recent years have seen gamers’ attention turn towards quick, accessible and most importantly portable gaming styles. As our lives become busier and busier, filled with everything from school and college, to a career and family life, being able to indulge in an effectively bite-sized gaming experience while we are on the go or have a few moments to ourselves has become a crucial demand and thus, the world of browser-based gaming and app stores was born.

It is expected that by 2020, almost £800 million of the video gaming market will be made up of mobile offerings, with 40% of the market already dedicated to these play styles. Nowadays, most people we pass in the street will have a smartphone or tablet of some form, and game developers understand that this platform cannot be ignored. In fact, some of these developers having taken things a step further, turning their console-based epics into demanding mobile apps that require a stronger processor than ever before.

The smartphone industry has certainly reacted in kind and 2019 is set to be a big one for the industry. Here are some of the top releases you can expect to see:

1. Razer Phone 2

Razer Phone 2

We all know Razer to be worthy of its reputation when it comes to gaming devices, and its mobile phone is no different. The Razer Phone was enough, but the newest release aptly named the “Razer Phone 2”, practically doubles on its features. With richer, louder sound, a brighter and more high-quality screen (1,440 x 2,560 pixels) and the Snapdragon 845 processor at hand, you will get hours of quality play time. Add in IP67 water resistance and dual-lens 12MP + 12MP rear-facing cameras and this phone becomes more than just a gaming device and instead, an everyday piece of tech you can cherish.

2. iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR (2019)

Sworn to Apple devices? Well, you will be thrilled to know that the iPhone XR is the best option for those with a penchant for the brand. Granted, some of it is higher spec models are equally as good at a touch of gaming, but the XR certainly offers bang for your buck. It has a budget-friendly price tag, 6.1-inch LCD screen and the incredibly powerful A12 Bionic processer make it one of the most accessible gaming-friendly smartphones and with the vast array of apps available and browser-based gaming covering those you cannot get on the App Store, you will never be short on choice.

3. OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

If you are looking for faults with the OnePlus 7 Pro, you would be hard pressed to find them. Okay, the cost can be a little high for some pockets and the lack of wireless charging might be missed by those who have had the luxury in the past, but these shortcomings are made up easily by the 6.67-inch screen, refresh rate of 90Hz and QHD+ resolution. There is a huge colour range, pixel density, smooth curved edges and Gorilla Glass 5 to truly ensure durability. With the lack of the “notch” that is garnered complaints from other Android and iPhone users, the gaming experience is a fluid one.

4. Xiaomi Black Shark

Xiaomi Black Shark

While it might be Xiaomi’s first attempt at a gaming smartphone, it certainly has not disappointed. It shot its way up through the rankings, earning itself a worthy place as one of the best gaming phones of the year. With a dedicated gaming mode, it can redirect calls or notifications to prevent distractions. The Snapdragon 845 processor along with Adreno 630 graphics chip, makes gaming a seamless, and stunning experience from the moment you hit play. It can handle some of the most demanding titles out there with ease and with an affordable price to make things even better, it is a no-brainer.

5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

For a phone that can handle some of the most demanding games, yet offers seamless everyday use too, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is unrivaled. The larger size gives you a whopping 6.4 inches, with 1440 x 3040 pixels in resolution to ensure a clean, smooth picture. With two different processors to choose from, namely the Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820, as well as RAM of either 8GB or 12GB respectively, there is even up to 1TB of storage on some devices, ensuring you have plenty of memory to store and handle the most demanding of games. It is a powerful device that is well worth the price tag.

6. Asus ROG Phone

Asus ROG Phone

Asus’s collection of ROG laptops are easily some of the best when it comes to gaming technology and now, they have released a mobile device claiming to offer the same. The phone packs in some incredible specs in a relatively small device, with enough of the quirky design that fans of Asus technology have come to love. The Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB of RAM offer smooth, seamless gameplay and with the option to opt for in-case cooling solutions, you can play for longer whilst maintaining the health of your phone. With a 90Hz refresh rate and a 6-inch screen, the graphics will always be looking their best but you will need to consider the phone’s weight. It is certainly not the lightest, but with some of the best gameplay around, the extra bulk is worth it.