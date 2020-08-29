Role-Playing Game or RPG is the most popular genre in the gaming world. Hardly any other category can give you the variety that RPG offers - Western, Japanese, Action, Dungeon Crawler, and time travel are some of the popular categories in RPG.

With a Role Playing Game (RPG), you can find yourself fighting with a sword in a medieval empire setting or plan an extraordinary escape from prison. You might even take the burn from the outer space - there are endless options with RPG. Last year, gamers got some top-notch Role-Playing Games. This year it's going to be even better. Have you tried The Dark Souls III or the Elder Scrolls V, or are you waiting in anticipation for the biggest release of 2020 - Cyberpunk 2077? Let us check out some of the best Role-Playing Games of 2020.

Fallout 4

Available Platform - PC, PS4, Xbox One

If you want something different, away from the swords and monsters and witches, then this is what you must try. Every Fallout game is a set in a nuclear apocalypse background. In Fallout 4, the main character wakes up after 20 years to release that his wife is dead and his son has been kidnapped. He has to survive, build up a town, and embark on a quest to save his son. If you have a VR headset, you can enjoy the immersive experience with Fallout 4 VR edition.

Dark Souls III

Available Platform - PC, PS4, Xbox One

Dark Souls III is the latest in the Dark Souls series and probably has the deepest RPG elements in it, even beating the likes of Bloodborne or Demon's Souls. This game is all about studying the environment and fighting off monster attacks to survive. Dark Soul III comes with some intriguing action sequences and enticing, yet haunting graphic designs. The weapons have now got class-based skills and have more depth in fights to make skirmishes more interesting.

Mass Effect 2

Available Platform - Xbox 360, PC, PlayStation 3

Mass Effect 2 might be the best in the Mass Effect series. This is a space opera of its kind, where you deal with different factions, alien invasions, and very interesting characters. The best part is that you can directly bring characters from previous editions into the gameplay of Mass Effect 2.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Available Platform - Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One

If you have played this game before, you would surely love this edition; it is more like Skyrim 1.5, amazing graphics and immersive gameplay. If you want a top-notch experience, then try to put the VR edition of Skyrim. This game is like an open-world fantasy, where you can play with multiple characters and thousands of stories without even stepping into the main story.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Available Platform - Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One

Do you remember Planescape Torment or Balder's Gate? If you combine the DNAs of these party-based RGPs, then you get Pillars of Eternity. This particular genre was lost for something, but it's making a revival. The gameplay is not simple; you need strategies and tactics, but you can surely pause to give or take your party orders. If you had loved Baldur's Gate, then get ready for an amazing adventure.