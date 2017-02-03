6 Ways To Bring Your Home Into The 21st Century

The typical family home could have over 500 smart devices by the year 2020, according to Gartner. However, the research company also predicts that smart objects will grow slowly over the decade because large appliances are infrequently replaced. Their research shows media, appliances, security and healthcare will prove popular categories in the smart home market.

The smart home revolution has arrived and is here to stay. Bring your own home into the 21st century by focusing on areas that improve your quality of life, make things easier and keep your home and family safe.

Install Smart Bulbs

Get your home outfitted with Philips Hue connected bulbs and connect your smartphone right to your light bulbs. Easily control the ambiance and mood of your home, whether you want a fun atmosphere for a party or a soothing mood for relaxing. A connected light bulb also helps if you’re up frequently in the middle of the night with a child or to address a medical need.

Automate Your Security

You should always feel safe and secure in your home. A system like ADT security comes with a home control system, so you can see what’s going on from your smartphone any time of the day or night. Arm and disarm your security system, or lock and unlock your doors for guests and kids after school. ADT Pulse takes your home automation system a step further by connecting directly with the Nest Learning Thermostat to control your home’s security and temperature from the ADT mobile app.

Get Kitchen Smart

Smart homes of today and tomorrow will focus heavily on smart kitchens and appliance automation. Smart refrigerators can already tell you what ingredients you need while you’re at the grocery store, and smart ovens can turn themselves on and cook your dinner to perfection. You also can take small steps toward smart kitchen automation with a Brita Infinity Wi-Fi connected pitcher. It senses when you need a new filter and can order one automatically from Amazon.

Keep Your Floors Healthy

Now even your home’s flooring can embody smart technology. Indoor air is often more polluted than outside, and Lauzon Pure Genius floors promises to improve indoor air up to 85 percent. Their floors are created without solvents, volatile organic compounds or formaldehyde. They also feature a line with titanium finish for advanced purity and light-activated, air-purifying technology. The smart floors are self-filtering and help decompress toxic contaminants in the air. They turn any contaminants into water and carbon dioxide so they are harmless and improve air quality.

Make Lifelong Smart Friends

A smart home wouldn’t be complete without an adorable robot. Kuri looks like a pint-sized, smiling cartoon robot that learns your patterns and recognizes your voice. It will wake you for work or your kids for school, and greet you when you come home. Kuri keeps an eye on your home with its HD cameras behind its eyes, plays your favorite music and reads with your child while you make dinner.

Stay Health Smart

Get a handle on taking your medication and vitamins with HERO. The smart appliance stores, dispenses and manages pills for you, your children and elderly loved ones. HERO alerts you when someone has taken their medication, giving caretakers peace of mind. HERO also keeps medication safe from little hands by using a lock and password that can only be opened when you’re ready to refill.

If you aren’t ready for a drastic change but want to try bringing your home into the 21st century, start by adding these products to your household.