5 Tech Tips for Small Businesses

Life can be tough as a small business, especially when you are competing against much larger, more established brands. While it will always be challenging, you will find that often you can use tech to level the playing field, and a smart business owner will always be on the lookout for ways to implement new technology. Tech has evolved at a rapid rate in recent years, which means that it can now be hard to know how best to use - with this in mind, read on for a few smart tech upgrades worth considering, which could help your small business to thrive.

1. Add a Live Chat Feature

Customer service is often what a small business will hang its hat on and can help your business to compete with bigger brands that often struggle with this aspect. One way to make sure that you are providing the best possible customer service is to add a live chat feature, ensuring that people can easily get in touch and receive instant communication without having to pick up the phone (something that many are reluctant to do in today's day and age.

2. Automate Repetitive Tasks

Every business has a number of mindless, repetitive tasks that need carrying out, which are hugely important but frustrating and time-consuming. Automating these tasks can help small businesses to speed up operations, reduce errors (which are common with repetitive work), and free up time for your team to focus their efforts on aspects of their role which require a human touch.

3. Cloud-Based Training

In today's day and age, businesses need to be using the cloud as there is so much that can be done, and it can bring so many benefits. As a relatively new form of technology and way of working, many employees struggle to work in the cloud, which could be holding you back. Cloud-based training for Enterprise teams can bring your team up to speed and help you to get more from them, helping to take the business forward and helping you to compete with the bigger brands.

4. Gain Insights With AI

As a small business, the margins are fine, and you do not want to put a foot wrong when it comes to making strategic decisions. Fortunately, this is much easier in today's day and age. You can use data analytics to help you discover patterns and trends to make much smarter strategic directions and find the best ways to take your business forward.

5. Focus on Social Media

As a small business, you will want to do all that you can to get your name out there. While SEO and PPC are worthwhile, it can be incredibly competitive and hard to stand out from the crowd, which is why it is worth focusing on social media. Make sure that that you are active, using social media in an engaging manner, creating high-quality content, and monitoring social media performance to increase brand awareness and develop your reputation.

Hopefully, these tech tips for small businesses will help you to compete at a higher level and overcome many of the challenges that being a small business can bring.